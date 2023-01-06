JUST IN
Gold declines Rs 153 amid fall in precious metal prices globally
Business Standard

Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms

YoY topline, bottomline growth likely in double-digits, but margin concerns remain, say analysts

Topics
Capex | Capital goods

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers
Representative Image

Continued momentum in public and private-sector capital expenditure (capex) is likely to assist year-on-year (YoY) topline and bottomline growth of capital goods companies in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3FY23).

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 16:55 IST

