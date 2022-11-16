JUST IN
Business Standard

QIP monitoring may hit disclosure wall, say credit rating agencies

Disclosures around utilisation of issue proceeds not as exhaustive as IPOs: Rating agencies

Topics
QIP | Credit rating agencies | Disclosures

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Dividend disclosure policy may be made mandatory
The extension of the monitoring rule to QIPs is aimed at preventing misuse of issue proceeds

Credit rating agencies (CRAs) have flagged concern that the inadequate disclosures around the use of funds raised through preferential issues and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) may possibly impede the monitoring process, said people in the know.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 19:45 IST

`
