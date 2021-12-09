Radico Khaitan, TCS, Happiest Minds: 23 stks set to rise in a sideways mkt

Whenever it is uncertain to recognise the actual trend; whether it will rise or fall further, traders and investors prefer to stay on sidelines and wait for a clear trend to emerge. However, there are some who embrace these volatility and uncertain times as an opportunity to enter and hold on to stocks that are likely to outperform once the appropriate trend begins to materialise.

These stocks are nothing but the ones that show sideways or consolidation phase, holding to their respective support and showing resilience to cross the upward hurdle, called resistance. A consolidation phase ...