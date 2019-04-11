JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market Wrap, April 11: Sensex up 22 pts, Nifty settles at 11,597
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam shares end flat on Thursday's stock market debut

The stock touched a high of Rs 19.8 and a low of Rs 18.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where shares worth Rs 171 crore changed hands

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam saw little change in the issue price on their stock market debut on Thursday. The state-owned company’s stock price ended at Rs 19.05 compared to IPO price of Rs 19 per share. The stock touched a high of Rs 19.8 and a low of Rs 18.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where shares worth Rs 171 crore changed hands. Rail Vikas Nigam’s IPO had garnered 1.7 times subscription last week. Retail investors were allotted shares at Rs 18.5 apiece. At Thursday’s close, Rail Vikas was valued at Rs 3,972 crore, of which 12 per cent, or Rs 477 crore is free-float.

“Government focus on rail infrastructure spends, strong order book, attractive valuations, strong execution capabilities and robust balance sheet makes the stock a long-term pick for investors,” said Abhijeet Bajpai, co- founder, Avighna Trades.

Rail Vikas Nigam is a project executing agency working under the Ministry of Railways. The company executes railway projects, such as setting up of new lines, railway electrification, construction of cable-stayed bridges.
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU