Rail Vikas Nigam shares end flat on Thursday's stock market debut

-
ALSO READ
Rail Vikas Nigam makes tepid stock market debut; lists at Rs 19
Rail Vikas Nigam IPO opens today: Why analysts suggest subscribing to it
Rail Vikas Nigam IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 4
Rail Vikas Nigam's Rs 477-crore IPO subscribed 8% on first day of bidding
Fiscal deficit data, Rail Vikas Nigam IPO, more: Top news of the day
-
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam saw little change in the issue price on their stock market debut on Thursday. The state-owned company’s stock price ended at Rs 19.05 compared to IPO price of Rs 19 per share. The stock touched a high of Rs 19.8 and a low of Rs 18.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where shares worth Rs 171 crore changed hands. Rail Vikas Nigam’s IPO had garnered 1.7 times subscription last week. Retail investors were allotted shares at Rs 18.5 apiece. At Thursday’s close, Rail Vikas was valued at Rs 3,972 crore, of which 12 per cent, or Rs 477 crore is free-float.
“Government focus on rail infrastructure spends, strong order book, attractive valuations, strong execution capabilities and robust balance sheet makes the stock a long-term pick for investors,” said Abhijeet Bajpai, co- founder, Avighna Trades.
Rail Vikas Nigam is a project executing agency working under the Ministry of Railways. The company executes railway projects, such as setting up of new lines, railway electrification, construction of cable-stayed bridges.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU