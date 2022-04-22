Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO to open on April 27: Check details here

Multi-specialty hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare has set a price range of Rs 516 to Rs 542 a share for its initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise as much as Rs 1,580 crore.

The issue consists of issuance of fresh equity shares aggregating to Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 24 million equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders of the company.

Among selling shareholders, founders offer to sell 8.73 million shares; among investors — British International Investment will sell up to 9.63 million shares, CDC India will sell 5.03 million shares while Padma Kancharla is set to sell 608,448 shares.

The issue opens April 27 and closes April 29, anchor investors can bid on April 26.