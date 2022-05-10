Rainbow Medicare slumps 17% on debut in worst IPO listing in CY22 so far

-
ALSO READ
Rainbow Children Medicare IPO opens tomorrow: Here's what analysts suggest
Rainbow Medicare IPO subscribed 55% on second day of issue
Rainbow Medicare subscribed 29% on Day-1 on retail interest
Rainbow Medicare raises Rs 470 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Rainbow Children's Medicare's IPO subscribed 12.4x on institutional push
-
This is the worst-listing day performance for IPOs listed this calendar year. The poor listing performance comes despite encouraging response to the Hyderabad-based firm’s Rs 1,300-crore IPO. The offering was oversubscribed 12 times. Market players blamed poor secondary market conditions for the weak debut.
Rainbow Medicare’s IPO closed on April 29. Since then, the benchmark Nifty has slumped over 6 per cent. Shares worth nearly Rs 900 crore were traded on Tuesday. At the last close, the company had a market cap of 4,569 crore. Rainbow Medicare trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 36 times based on trailing 12-month (Dec 21) earnings for share (EPS) of Rs 12.6. Peers such as Apollo Hospital and Fortis Healthcare are trading at P/E of 75 times and 55 times, said an analyst.
Rainbow Medicare is a leading pediatric multi-specialty healthcare chain with strong clinical expertise in managing complex diseases.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU