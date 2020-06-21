Rate-sensitive sectors on a strong run since RBI's 40 bps repo rate cut

Rate-sensitive sectors have bounced back strongly in recent weeks following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate cut, outperforming the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Realty has gained over 29 per cent in one month, since the 40 basis points repo rate cut by the RBI. The move brought the repo rate to 4 per cent, which is the lowest since 2000.

In the same vein, the BSE Auto has gained 20.5 per cent, while the BSE Bankex has clocked in gains of 20.57 per cent. The 30-share Sensex has given returns of 15.02 per cent in the one-month period. ALSO READ: Will announce ...