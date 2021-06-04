Rate sensitive shares mixed after RBI maintains status quo on repo rate

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: Rates unchanged; FY22 GDP forecast cut to 9.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
-
Shares of rate sensitive sectors were trading mixed with banks largely lower after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained 'status quo' on interest rates during the bi-monthly monetary policy decision. While, automobiles, real estate, select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies stocks were trading up to 1 per cent higher, the benchmark Nifty50 index was down 0.06 per cent at 10:38 am.
The Reserve Bank of India's six-member monetary policy committee, headed by governor Shaktikanta Das, on Friday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged amid coronavirus uncertainty and fears over inflation. The repo rate (lending rate) will continue at 4.00 per cent and reverse repo rate (RBI’s borrowing rate) at 3.35 per cent. With this, the repo rate has remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive time.
Among individual stocks, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and Mahindra & Mahindra from the automobile pack; and Phoenix Mills, Brigade Enterprises, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty and Prestige Estates from the real estate sector were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.
However, bank stocks such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and Punjab National Bank slipped nearly 1 per cent each. Power Finance Corporation, REC, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, were trading in the green.
Denting the sentiment could be the RBI's downward revision to FY22's real GDP growth projection to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent estimated earlier. "Unlike the first wave of Covid-19, where economy came to a standstill, economic impact during the second wave will be contained," the RBI Governor said. CPI inflation has been projected at 5.1 per cent in FY22 — 5.2 per cent in Q1, 5.4 per cent in Q2, 4.7 per cent in Q3 and 5.3 per cent in Q4.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU