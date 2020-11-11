Raw sugar futures drop most in a week on India's export subsidy concerns

-
ALSO READ
Despite lockdown, sugar mills contract for 4.2 million tonnes of exports
India needs to export 6 million tonne sugar as output rebounds: Trade body
Sugar mills eye molasses export, higher ethanol for blending in glut season
India likely to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2019-20: Trade body
Indian sugar export subsidy decision unlikely before state polls: Report
-
Raw sugar futures dropped the most in a week on concerns that new export subsidies by India may lead to a global supply overhang.
India’s production from October 1 to November 5 climbed to 425,000 metric tons, up 32 per cent from a year earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said.
Speculation heightened the Asian nation may export as much as 6 million tons this season, easing a global deficit that has supported prices.
The “long-awaited subsidy could bring a stronger selling wave to sugar, regardless of the positive scenario worldwide,” Bruno Lima, sugar head at StoneX, said. Last week, futures rose to the highest since February amid adverse weather in Brazil, the world’s top producer.
Rain relief was forecast for crops this week in the South American nation. Exports in October more than doubled from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday.
Raw sugar for March delivery fell 1.3 per cent to close at 14.68 cents a pound on ICE Futures US in New York, the biggest drop for a most-active contract since November 3.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU