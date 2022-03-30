Raymond soars 12%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bearish on Avenue Supermarts post weak Q3 result; see 32% downside
Raymond zooms 13% to a new 52-week high; stock up 33% in one week
Raymond rallies 14%, hits 21-month high on heavy volumes
Avenue Supermarts hits valuation hurdle, stock at 124 times FY23 earnings
7 mega parks will attract substantial foreign investment: Textiles Secy
-
Shares of Raymond hit a 52-week high of Rs 840.95, on rallying 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes.
The stock of the textiles company surpassed its previous high of Rs 818.25 touched on January 27, 2022. Some of the leading brands within its portfolio are – ‘Raymond Ready to Wear’, ‘Park Avenue’, ‘ColorPlus’, ‘Parx’, ‘Raymond Made to Measure’ and Ethnix by Raymond, among others.
In the past three months, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 39 per cent after the company reported robust earnings with a consolidated net profit of Rs 100 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22). It had posted a profit of Rs 22 crore in the year ago quarter (Q3FY21). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4 per cent during the same period.
The company’s net revenue during the quarter rose 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,871 crore from Rs 1,286 crore in Q3FY22. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margins improved 400 bps points at 16.2 per cent from 12.2 per cent in the previous year quarter.
In domestic markets, improved consumer sentiments and strong festive & wedding season demand across our B2C businesses and strong momentum of export orders maintained in garmenting and engineering businesses helped in achieving growth in revenues during the quarter. While, the continued focus on cost optimization enabled reduction in overall operating cost in Q3FY22. The management said the company generated free cash flows to reduce debt and are progressing towards being a net debt free business.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU