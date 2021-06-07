RBI announces operational flexibility for reporting FPI deals in G-Secs

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it has decided to provide operational flexibility for reporting of Over the counter (OTC) transactions in Government securities (G-Sec) transactions undertaken by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
The new rules will come into effect from June 14.
"FPIs/custodian banks must report their transactions to the Negotiated Dealing System – Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform within three hours after the close of trading hours for the Government securities market," said the Central Bank in an official statement.
It further said information about trades undertaken by domestic counterparties with FPIs must be disseminated by the Clearcorp Dealing Systems (India) Ltd. (CDSL) after one leg of the trade is reported on the NDS-OM platform by the domestic counterparty with a suitable qualifier to indicate that the trade is awaiting counterparty confirmation.
"Domestic market participants, including domestic counterparties to transactions with FPIs, shall continue to report transactions to the NDS-OM platform as per extant practice," RBI said.
OTC transactions in G-Secs (including State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) by market participants other than on the NDS-OM platform were till now required to be reported to the ‘NDS-OM’ platform for settlement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU