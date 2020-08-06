RBI extends debt restructuring for MSME, ups gold LTV ratio; bank stks gain

such as financials and realty counters soared in the afternoon session on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India, in its second bi-monthly policy for financial year 2020-21 (FY21), announced measures to support NBFCs, HFCs, corporate debt market, debt MF, agriculture and backward districts (via priority sector loans). Besides, it announced a relaxation on loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans. The RBI, however, kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent.



At 12:50 pm, the Nifty Bank index was trading near day's high, up 1.7 per cent, at 21,869 level on the National Stock Exchange. Nifty Private Bank and Public Bank indices, meanwhile, were up 1.65 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively. Among individual stocks, HDFC Bank surged 2.4 per cent to Rs 1,052, while IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda were up in the range of 1-2 per cent. Besides, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, and Axis Bank gained between 0.5 and 0.8 per cent.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the keep benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, already the lowest since 2000, and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. "Global economic activity has remained fragile. A surge in Covid-19 cases has subdued early signs of revival, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, adding: "Economic activity had started to recover, but surge in infection has forced imposition of lockdowns." Supply chain disruptions were persisting and inflationary pressures were evident across segments, he said.

That apart, the central bank announced extension of debt restructuring for the MSME sector. "It has been decided that stressed MSME borrowers will be made eligible for restructuring their debt under the existing framework, provided their accounts with the concerned lender were classified as standard as on March 1, 2020. This restructuring will have to be implemented by March 31, 2021," Das said.





"Not surprisingly, the RBI’s MPC unanimously held status quo on rates. Current level of rates in the system are benign enough to allow for a pause... More importantly, the RBI Governor addressed liquidity concerns in Covid crisis for housing, MSMEs, flow of credit in corporate bond and facilitating improved platform and system for banks. We see scope for further 50 basis points drop in rates from current level. The policy will be seen as a positive for banking sector since (the policy was silent on) extension of moratorium, and allowed one-time restructuring allowed with strict conditions," said Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities at YES Securities.

Further, the RBI introduced special resolution window under its June 29 circular. "The Reserve Bank is constituting an Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of K.V. Kamath, which shall make recommendations to the RBI on the required financial parameters, along with the sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters, to be factored into resolution plans. The Expert Committee shall also undertake a process validation of resolution plans for borrowal accounts above a specified threshold," Das said in his statement.

"The central bank has preferred to play it safe with a pause even while reiterating that further space is available for more monetary action.The setting up of KV Kamat committee to advise on resolutions is an excellent decision," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



Additionally, the RBI relaxed LTV ratio for gold loans to 90 per cent from 75 per cent, which will be seen as positive for banks, especially south based bank such as CSB, Federal Bank, South India Bank and Karnataka Bank, said analysts at Ashika Institutional Equity. LTV ratio basically refers to the amount of loan a borrower can get against gold as a collateral.



"The policy delivers support to a large range of sectors including NBFCs, HFCs, corporate debt market, debt MF, agriculture and backward districts (for priority sector loans). Increase in LTV for gold loans is another significant step. While we have to wait for the fine prints on debt restructuring, the step would be beneficial for both banks and borrowers in the near-term. The longer-term implication for banks, however, is less clear," said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.



He added that the governor elaborated in details about the lowering of cost of fund and narrowing of spread in the debt market through the transmission of sharp rate cut and huge liquidity infusion in recent months. "However, MSME continues to see negative credit growth and YTD net allocation by banks to NBFCs remains negative. Acceleration of credit growth remains precondition for economic recovery and not much details are spelt out on addressing this issue," he said.

As regards realty stocks, the Nifty Realty index hit an intra-day high of 206 level, zooming 2 per cent. Prestige Estates jumped the most, adding over 7 per cent post the announcement, while Phoenix Mills Ltd, Oberoi Realty, and Sobha Ltd rallied up to 3 per cent after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced additional special liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 crore, to be provided at the policy repo rate.

"It would consist Rs 5,000 crore for the National Housing Bank (NHB) to shield the housing sector from liquidity disruptions and augment the flow of finance to the sector through housing finance companies (HFCs); and Rs 5,000 crore to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to ameliorate the stress being faced by smaller non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions in obtaining access to liquidity," the governor said.

However, skid post the policy announcment. Nifty Auto Index slipped up to 0.7 per cent on the NSE. Individually, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi, M&M, and Bajaj Auto declined up to 1 per cent.