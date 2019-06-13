RBI has space for more rate cuts: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Maneesh Dangi

The present non-bank financial corporation (NBFC) crisis could spread to other segments and prolong, if not contained by sensible policy intervention, says Maneesh Dangi, chief investment officer-fixed income, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says the crunch in liquidity might continue to be felt by those who need it the most in the next few quarters. Edited excerpts: How soon do you see stability returning to the debt market? The perception that there might be disorderly liquidation of some of the larger NBFC borrowers has got markets spooked. ...