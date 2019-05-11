RBI may release new limits for voluntary retention route in two weeks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release new limits for its voluntary retention route (VRR) in a week or two, according to people in the know. Instead of a tranche, the central bank may allow the limits to be allocated on tap this time.

The banking regulator may also consider extending the period for initial investment from one to three months. As of now, FPIs have to invest 25 per cent of the committed portfolio size (CPS) within one month and the remaining in the next two months. The timeframe for investment can be especially onerous for funds wanting to invest in ...