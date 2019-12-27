JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Investors must be cautious when considering focused schemes: MF experts
Business Standard

RBI's G-sec purchases under 'operation twist' a comforting factor for PSBs

The fall in 10-year G-Sec yields is estimated to benefit state-owned banks by Rs 5,760 crore; Nifty PSU Bank rises 3%

Shreepad S Aute 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s move to buy long-tenure government bonds (G-Sec) under ‘operation twist’ augurs well for public sector banks (PSBs). Not surprisingly then, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained about three per cent on Friday following RBI’s second auction announcement on Thursday evening.

The Nifty 50 was up one per cent on Friday. The expected mark-to-market gains due to lower yields on G-secs also lift PSBs’ overall earnings outlook. The announcement of the Rs 20,000 crore purchase of 10-year G-Sec by RBI under ‘operation twist’ has ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, December 27 2019. 20:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU