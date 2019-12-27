RBI's G-sec purchases under 'operation twist' a comforting factor for PSBs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s move to buy long-tenure government bonds (G-Sec) under ‘operation twist’ augurs well for public sector banks (PSBs). Not surprisingly then, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained about three per cent on Friday following RBI’s second auction announcement on Thursday evening.

The Nifty 50 was up one per cent on Friday. The expected mark-to-market gains due to lower yields on G-secs also lift PSBs’ overall earnings outlook. The announcement of the Rs 20,000 crore purchase of 10-year G-Sec by RBI under ‘operation twist’ has ...