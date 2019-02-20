Realty funds ask for higher cover, turn cautious in lending to developers

Real estate-focused private equity (PE) funds are asking for higher cover and taking a conservative view of cash flow from projects. This is taking place as developers go through a liquidity crunch in the wake of the IL&FS group’s defaults.

This led non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to curb lending for realty developers. Though a handful of PE funds — such as those managed by Motilal Oswal, Kotak, HDFC Capital, and some others — are active in the market, they are now stricter in evaluation of deals. For instance, said Sharad Mittal, executive director at Motilal ...