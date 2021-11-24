Recent IPOs: Latent View Analytics, Paytm, SJS Enterprises rally up 20%

Shares of the recently listed companies, including Latest View Analytics, One97 Communications (Paytm), auto parts & equipment company SJS Enterprises, and Fino Payments Bank rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes.

Except Latent View Analytics, the remaining three initial public offerings (IPOs) had seen a weak market debut. These three stocks have now recovered by up to 35 per cent from their post listing lows. That said, they are still trading below their respective issue prices.

Shares of Latent View Analytics, for instance, surged 20 per cent to Rs 586.30 in intra-day trade today, after making a strong market debut on the bourses on Tuesday. The shares listed at Rs 530 per share on the BSE, a 169 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 197 per share. With today's rally, the stock has zoomed 201 per cent from its issue price.

The firm is among the leading pure-play data analytics services companies in the country. It functions in areas such as consulting services, data engineering, business analytics and digital solutions and serves clients across countries in the United States, Europe, and Asia through its subsidiaries in the United States, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, meanwhile, moved higher by 17 per cent to Rs 1,747.85, gaining 29 per cent in the past two trading days. The stock has recovered 38 per cent from its low of Rs 1,271 touched on Monday. However, it is still trading 19 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share, as investors remain cautious on the company's lofty valuation and are sceptical about its business model.

The board of is scheduled to meet on Saturday, November 27, 2021 to consider financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22). has a market share of 65-70 per cent in the digital wallets business and about 40 per cent in the consumer to merchant segment by transaction volume of mobile payment instruments.

Analysts at Macquarie believe that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) most likely will introduce regulations in the Fintech space, particularly in the BNPL space. "We are also not enthused with the company’s complicated organisation structure, related-party transactions, churn in top management and a thinly staffed board with 75 per cent of members being based out of India," analysts at the brokerage said.

Macquarie's MGRS (governance and risk scoring) system places below median. "Obtaining a small finance bank license could be difficult in our view given that Chinese controlled firms own more than a 30 per cent stake in Paytm," it added.

Besides, shares of (SJS), too, moved higher by 19 per cent to Rs 539.35 today, surging 29 per cent from its low of Rs 419 hit on Monday in the intra-day trade. The stock had made a listless debut on November 15, with the shares getting listed at Rs 540, a 0.37 per cent discount over its issue price of Rs 542 per share on the BSE.

SJS is a 'design-to-delivery' player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry serving automotive (75 per cent of sales) & consumer appliances (25 per cent of sales) sectors. The company is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

"Aesthetics are a growing source of product differentiation for OEMs amid wider customer preference for aesthetically pleasing, premium products. SJS is one of the industry leaders with the widest product portfolio spanning traditional as well as advanced technology offerings," ICICI Securities had said in IPO note.