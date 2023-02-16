JUST IN
Gold price falls in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,160
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,230
Gold prices unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,550 per 10 gram
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,160
Gold up by Rs 650 in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 58,470
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,820
Gold prices edge down as traders strap in for US Fed policy decision
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270
Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar, US Fed slowdown bets
Global gold demand grows 18% annually in 2022, highest since 2011: WGC
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
Markets eke out gains amid volatile trade; Sensex rises 44 points
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's January gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low on subdued demand

India did not slash the import duty on gold in its budget presented on Feb. 1 but raised the import duty on silver

Topics
gold imports | Gold

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

India's January gold imports plunged 76% from a year earlier to a 32-month low on subdued demand after domestic prices rallied to record highs and as jewellers postponed purchases, hoping for a reduction in import duty, a government source said.

Lower imports by the world's second-biggest bullion consumer could weigh on benchmark gold prices, but the fall may help in bringing down India's trade deficit and support the ailing rupee.

The country imported 11 tonnes of gold in January, compared with 45 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, January imports dropped to $697 million from $2.38 billion a year earlier, he said on Thursday.

Local gold futures jumped to a record high of 57,270 rupees per 10 grams in January, stifling retail demand, which had been expected to improve amid the ongoing wedding season, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

Weddings are one of the biggest drivers of gold purchases in India as bullion in the form of jewellery is an essential part of a bride's dowry and also a popular gift from family and guests.

Jewellers and bullion dealers hardly bought any bullion in the second half of January, as they had expected the government would cut the import duty on gold in its annual budget to curb a rise in smuggling, said a New-Delhi based bullion dealer with a private bank.

India did not slash the import duty on gold in its budget presented on Feb. 1 but raised the import duty on silver.

Local gold prices have fallen nearly 5% from the all-time high and this has helped attract retail consumers, the New-Delhi-based dealer said.

"In February, imports would improve. Bullion dealers and jewellers need to build stocks for wedding season," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold imports

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.