JUST IN
Sebi frowns on assured returns, asks MFs to remove related ads, brochures
Explained: How sensitive is the issue of pledge of shares by promoters?
Strong data on US economy fuels bull-run in European and Asian markets
Indian shares extend rally for 2nd time after strong economic data from US
ONGC, Oil India gain 3%; hit over 8-month highs
YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week
Power Grid Corp, NTPC gain 3% each to hit their respective 3-month highs
Global mkts fully pricing in Fed hike to 5.5%; Indian equities at risk: UBS
5 Nifty 500 stocks to accumulate if market breadth continues to improve
Wonderla scales record high; Imagicaaworld at 52-wk peak, up 44% in 3 days
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Explained: How sensitive is the issue of pledge of shares by promoters?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi frowns on assured returns, asks MFs to remove related ads, brochures

Says MFs using illustrations based on assumptions; disclaimers made in fine print can escape investors

Topics
SEBI | Mutual Funds | MFs

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked mutual funds to refrain from assuring fixed returns to investors while advertising their products. The market regulator has directed fund houses to remove all such advertisements or presentations in circulation.

In a letter to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), Sebi observed that fund houses include certain illustrations in their advertisements, presentations and brochures that can "lead investors to believe that they will be receiving fixed returns for their investments".

"Illustrations are shown depicting future returns on the basis of assumptions and projections. Disclaimer and assumptions are made in fine print that are likely to be missed out by the investors," the letter stated.

The letter specifically highlights the use of systematic switch plans (SWPs) in illustrations to indicate regular returns.

SWP is the opposite of SIPs as they allow investors to withdraw a certain portion of their corpus every month. The facility is mostly used by retirees to meet their regular expenses.

The regulator has asked fund houses to abide by the advertisement code set by Sebi. The regulations do not allow fund houses to promise returns to investors since mutual funds invest in equity and debt markets, which go through ups and downs depending on various factors.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.