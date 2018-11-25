Regaining lost ground: India among best-performing emerging markets in Nov

The decline in oil prices, along with strengthening rupee, has pushed up India in terms of dollar returns. Among the major emerging market (EM) and Asian economies, the Nifty 50 has given the second-best return of 5.7 per cent in November. In October, the domestic benchmark index was the fifth best with negative a return of 7 per cent.

In November, India’s dollar return was only bettered by Indonesia at 7.3 per cent. The fall in oil, India’s biggest import item, has helped in improving sentiment. Brent crude has fallen 31 per cent to $59 a barrel from $85 a barrel at ...