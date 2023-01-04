JUST IN
Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts
Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 17.46 times on last day of offer: NSE data
Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts

Under the proposed norms, overseas index providers investing in global assets will also be required to comply if they have users in India

Mutual Funds

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi's) proposed regulatory framework for Index Providers could put domestic mutual funds investing overseas in a spot. Asset managers offering passive products benchmarked to overseas indices may be forced to sever ties with index providers unwilling to comply with local regulations, fear industry experts.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 20:35 IST

