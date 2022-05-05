Regulatory changes have improved transparency in bourses: NSE executive

Regulatory changes for accessing client funds has boosted transparency and improved risk management for bourses, the (NSE) has said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has from May 2 barred brokers from using one client’s collateral to fund another’s margins. Brokers have to segregate and report collateral at client level—a violation will lead to penalties.

The regulator, in September 2020, replaced the erstwhile power of attorney (PoA) system with the so-called margin pledge and re-pledge mechanism. The move followed widespread misuse of client funds by brokers. In October 2021, Sebi directed exchanges, clearing corporations and brokers to disclose cash collateral of clients on T+1 basis.

“The regulatory guidelines of collateral segregation framework have been designed with the intent and aim of providing transparency and traceability of collateral to the investors, providing individual collateral segregation and protection for all investors; and improving portability and quick return of collateral,” said Vikram Kothari, MD, NSE Clearing.

At present, NSE Clearing maintains about 50 million investor collateral accounts across segments identified under their brokers. This enables segregation and protection of client securities and cash collateral on an individual basis.

Exchange officials said they have taken a series of other steps to monitor brokers and for early-detection of any signs of misuse.

“Our offsite monitoring team detects any shortfall, if any, within a few days of reporting by brokers. We get information directly from banks and from clearing members and clearing corporations so that we can match and find inconsistencies. We are also closing monitoring margins that brokers collect from clients and client settlement of funds,” said Priya Subbaraman, Chief Regulatory Officer at NSE.

"For some top members, we do a more extensive analysis on an ongoing basis, over and above offsite supervision. System for monitoring client mark-to-market losses to check with ledger balance and value of pledged securities. We will look at client ledgers in specific situations,” said Subbaraman.

She said NSE has been providing training and support to auditors, who can act as “first line of defense.” The exchange has introduced a rule that auditors need to have an experience of minimum of five years to audit brokers.