Rekha Jhunjhunwala's investment in this stock doubles in less than 9 months

-
ALSO READ
This Rekha Jhunjhuwala-owned stock has rallied 58% so far in February
Jhunjhunwala trims stake in Titan, 2 others in Q4; buy Fortis Healthcare
Rekha Jhunjhunwala ups stake in Tata firm stock amid 5x gain since March
Jubilant Ingrevia rises 5% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in firm
This Jhunjhunwala-owned stock can rally another 21%: Analysts
-
Shares of VA Tech Wabag hit a 23-month high of Rs 317 after it jumped 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday, having gained 13 per cent in the past four days, after it reported a strong set of numbers for quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21). The stock of the sewage and water treatment solutions provider was trading at its highest level since July 2019.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5 million shares, or 8.04 per cent stake, in VA Tech Wabag as on March 31, 2021, the shareholding pattern data show.
Her investment in the company has nearly doubled -- up 98 per cent -- in less than nine months after she subscribed the shares of VA Tech Wabag via preferential issue. On September 29, VA Tech Wabag, the Indian multinational player in the water treatment industry, had allotted 7.5 million equity shares to investors including Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala at price of Rs 160 per share by way of preferential issue.
For January-March quarter (Q4FY21), VA Tech Wabag reported a 52.9 per cent year on year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 46.6 crore on the back of healthy operational income. Revenue from operations grew 27.3 per cent YoY at Rs 999 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin, excluding divestment gain, improved 50 basis points (bps) at 7.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
The company, for second consecutive year, generated positive operational cash flow at Rs 135 crore on consolidated and Rs 105 crore on standalone basis. The company said it has order book of over Rs 9,500 crore including Framework contracts with an over 3x revenue visibility.
According to analysts, improvement seen in revenue generation and debt level are expected to continue as execution is picking up with major projects have reached revenue generation stage. With Order book of more than 3 times of annual revenue, the company has the leverage to be more choosy in selecting orders. Increased government focus and higher budgetary spends on water related projects like Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Gange etc will help in boosting the order intake going forward, they say.
At 11:25 am, the stock of VA Tech Wabag was up 1 per cent at Rs 311 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.21 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 1.05 million shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU