Nifty's love for 11,200 levels in July: Where are the markets headed?
RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL: Here's how to trade index heavyweight stocks

With the benchmark indices trading in a narrow range on Monday, here are key levels for index heavyweights that can help you plan your trading strategy.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE): The counter that has scaled a new all-time high has seen a strong build-up of longs with above average volumes during recent sessions. The price is showing strength despite the RSI being in an overbought condition around 80. From a medium-term perspective, Rs 1,900 levels remain a key support for the stock.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK): The resistance of Rs 400 has become a big hurdle from the last three months for ICICI Bank. It did climb above Rs 390, but failed to conquer the Rs 400 mark. Going forward, Rs 350 remains a crucial ...

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 11:09 IST

