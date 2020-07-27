RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL: Here's how to trade index heavyweight stocks

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE): The counter that has scaled a new all-time high has seen a strong build-up of longs with above average volumes during recent sessions. The price is showing strength despite the RSI being in an overbought condition around 80. From a medium-term perspective, Rs 1,900 levels remain a key support for the stock.

The resistance of Rs 400 has become a big hurdle from the last three months for ICICI Bank. It did climb above Rs 390, but failed to conquer the Rs 400 mark. Going forward, Rs 350 remains a crucial ...