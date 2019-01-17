Reliance Industries gains 5% in three days ahead of Q3 results

Shares of (RIL) were trading higher for the third straight trading session, gaining 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,148 apiece on the on Thursday in an otherwise range-bound market ahead of its (Q3FY19) result today.

In the past three trading sessions, has risen 5 per cent, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the S&P Sensex.

Since October 17, 2018, after the September quarter (Q2FY19) results, had underperformed the market by falling 4.5 per cent, against 3 per cent rise in the benchmark index till Monday.

Mukesh Ambani-led is expected to take a further hit on its (GRM), which have touched a multi-year low for Overall profit of the company is expected to see a marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth with higher petrochemicals earnings. With most digital business announcements now officially made, analysts add there may not be much to look for in the management guidance by RIL.

is what a refiner makes for converting one barrel of crude oil into fuel.

“We expect RIL to report of USD 7.5/bbl v/s USD 11.6/bbl in Q3FY18 and USD 9.5/bbl in Q2FY19. This implies a premium of USD 3.2/bbl over SG segment is expected to do better due to healthy deltas and strong volume growth in the segment. Positive developments in the telecom and retail segments should drive growth further for the company,” Motilal Oswal Securities said results preview.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher expect RIL to post muted earnings growth due to weak refining earnings even as strong petrochemicals earnings and rupee depreciation will support earnings.

Analysts with Morgan Stanley, in a report on RIL, noted the last 2 years of strong outperformance was primarily driven by very strong delivery on Jio (+250mn subscribers) and re-rating the retail and digital businesses even as the core refining and Petchem businesses did very well. broadly ignored the surge in Capex and net debt.

“In our view, while in 2019 we should continue to see strong performance in Retail and Digital, the core refining and Petchem segments are critical for share price performance”, analysts with the brokerage wrote in a January 2 report on RIL.

RIL has corrected 14 per cent from its all-time high level of Rs 1,329 touched on August 28, 2018, on the