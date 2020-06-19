Reliance Industries hits new high; market-cap crosses Rs 10.5-trillion

Shares of (RIL) hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,684, up 2 per cent on the BSE on Friday, extending its previous day’s 2.5 per cent gain after the company on Thursday said it has sold a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Rs 11,367 crore and has become net-debt free.

The past two day’s gain has seen the market capitalisation (market-cap) of the compant hit Rs 10.66 trillion on the bourses for the first time ever.

The investment by Saudi sovereign wealth fund is "at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion", the company said in a statement in post-market hours on Thursday.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from some of the leading global investment powerhouses at a time when the world is deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a recession kind of environment for the global economy.

RIL now net-debt free



In a separate exchange filing, RIL said that it has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days through investments by global tech investors of Rs 115,693.95 crore and rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore.

Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund raise is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free. The company’s net-debt was Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020, it said.

"We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years," said Ambani.