Can RIL slip below Rs 1,000 levels? Here's what technical charts suggest

Reliance Industries (RIL) breached the 200-day moving average (DMA) after February 2017 in trade on Wednesday. The stock is one of the strong constituents of benchmark indices that has a weightage of 8.93 per cent. It ranks second after HDFC Bank that has a weightage of 10.99 per cent in the Nifty 50.

Hence, a significant move on either side has the potential of having a major impact on the benchmark indices. From February 2017, as it began successfully trading above 200 DMA, the counter has more than doubled - rising 175 per cent to hit Rs 1,417 as a lifetime high. This performance ...