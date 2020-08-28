Repco Home Finance freezes at 5% upper circuit; zooms 35% in 10 sessions

Repco Home Finance were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit band at Rs 186.6 after reports suggested Aditya Birla Sun Life MF increased its stake in the company from 4.86 per cent to 6.14 per cent.

So far in the month of August, the stock has rallied 22 per cent on the BSE, as against 1.6 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock has surged 35 per cent alone in the last 10 trading sessions, as against 2.7 per cent rise in the Sensex.

As per the June quarter shareholding pattern, ICICI Prudential SamllCap Fund held 2.36 per cent stake, DSP SmallCap Fund held 4.44 per cent stake, and HDFC SmallCap Fund held 5.97 per cent stake. On the other hand, in the FPI category, India Capital Fund owned 7.36 per cent stake, Parvest Equity India owned 1.04 per cent stake, Somerset Emerging Equity held 3.28 per cent stake, and Apax Global held 2.12 per cent stake.

In the March quarter of FY20, it reported a drop in net profit at Rs 48 crore compared to Rs 52 crore in the year-ago period.