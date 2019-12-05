RBI maintains repo rate at 5.15%, lowers GDP forecast for FY20 to 5%

Springing a surprise, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the repo rate at 5.15 per cent points (bps) in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) on Thursday. The three-day rate-setting meet started on Tuesday (December 3). In its October meet, the RBI had cut interest rate by 25 bps to 5.15 per cent.



Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, in case of any shortfall of funds.



Consequently, the reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 4.90 per cent

The committee maintained its accomodative stance. The status quo was voted unanimously by all the MPC members.

Further, GDP growth forecast for FY20 was slashed to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent.

While all 34 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Wednesday had forecast a reduction, the majority expected a quarter-point cut, with the rest expecting reductions of 15 basis points to 50 basis points.

The rate cut was on expected lines as the economy continues to witness a sharp and prolonged slowdown — visible across FMCG, car sales, capex, government tax revenues, etc. India’s July-September 2019 (Q2) gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate fell to 4.5 per cent, the lowest in more than six years, compared with 7.1 per cent in the same quarter of 2018-19, government data showed on Friday. The low rate of expansion was mainly on account of a weak manufacturing, falling consumer demand and private investment, and a drop in exports due to a global slowdown.

The decision of the RBI was under focus also because of recent changes in retail inflation. CPI inflation rose to 4.62 per cent in October, climbing above 4 per cent for the first time in 15 months and up from 3.99 per cent in September.

"At the RBI's 5 December policy meeting, we believe the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will look through the recent rise in food price inflation and deliver a 25bp rate cut, while downgrading growth and upgrading its inflation projections," analysts at Nomura had said in a recent note.

Those at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, too, had similar views and expected the central bank to slash rates by 25bps in December.