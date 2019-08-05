Retail investors lose Rs 1.33 trillion since Budget; m-cap falls 10%

The post-Budget sell-off on Dalal Street has proved to be expensive for domestic retail investors. The fall in stock prices has shaved off Rs 1.33 trillion from domestic investors’ wealth since the Budget was presented in Parliament on July 5.

This does not include losses suffered indirectly through investment in mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies. Domestic institutional investors have taken a haircut of Rs 3.33 trillion in their equity holding in the past one month. The direct equity holding of domestic investors, including high-net worth individuals (HNIs), is ...