Retail investors' shareholding in Paytm doubles, MFs buy more shares

-
ALSO READ
Picking the right Mutual Fund for investment in 2022
Domestic equity mutual funds and FPIs power the bull-run in 2021
Competition increases in flexi-cap funds category, shows data
Samco Mutual Fund changes scheme attributes after rap from market regulator
Assets of passive funds surge 60% to Rs 4.7 trillion in 2021, shows data
-
Retail investors' shareholding in Paytm doubled in the March quarter to 7.72 per cent, compared to 3.49 per cent in the quarter before, according to exchange filings by the digital payments company.
Paytm’s shares closed at Rs 641 on the BSE on Thursday, down 70 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 2,150 in November last year.
The company’s filings show that anchor investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) increased its stake from 1.57 per cent to 1.71 per cent. Some foreign investors left the company’s cap table though. According to reports, the total FPI selling in Indian markets was $14.5 billion in the March quarter.
While the company has released the shareholding for Q4FY22, reports show that even in April, top mutual fund houses and asset management companies (AMC) in the country bought new shares of Paytm parent company One97 Communications Limited (OCL).
According to a monthly mutual fund report by IDBI Capital, top 10 mutual fund investment companies have bought shares of OCL as part of their ‘Top 10 New Additions’ for the month. The companies are SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, IDBI Mutual, IDFC Mutual Fund, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and UTI Mutual Fund. The development comes as the company was recently included in the Nifty Next 50 Index.
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, earlier this month, said the company will achieve operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) breakeven in the next six quarters. He also said that his stock grants in the company will vest only after the stock crosses its IPO price in a sustainable manner.
The company’s stock has been in a free fall at a time when technology companies’ stock prices have been pummeled the world over. However, Paytm has also faced the ire of analysts who have questioned its earnings from loan disbursals and thinly-spread out business model across cloud services, gaming and e-commerce, among other things.
In the December quarter, Paytm saw its revenue increase 89 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore on a year-on-year basis, whereas net loss widened 45 per cent to Rs 778 crore.
The company, which is yet to post its Q4 financial update, earlier said that its lending business scaled to 6.5 million loan disbursals during the quarter (Y-o-Y growth of 374 per cent), while the total loan value aggregated to Rs 3,553 crore (Y-o-Y growth of 417 per cent).
The company’s GMV saw 104 per cent Y-o-Y growth at INR Rs 2.59 lakh crore ($34.5 billion) and 41 per cent growth in MTU to 70.9 million users. The company maintains its lead in the offline payments business as the number of devices deployed grew to 2.9 million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU