JUST IN
Retail IPO applications down by over 50% in H1FY23, shows data
Enviro Infra Engineers, Udayshivakumar Infra file IPO papers with Sebi
IPO mop-up plunges 32% to Rs 35,456 cr in H1FY23: Report
New funding mechanism takes wing for HNIs bidding Rs 2-10 lakh in an IPO
WAPCOS Ltd, under Jal Shakti Ministry, files DRHP with Sebi for IPO
IPO watch: Companies taking longer to go public after Sebi approval
Sebi likely to step up disclosure norms for IPOs of new-age companies
Automotive component firm Divgi Torqtransfer Systems files IPO papers
Bank of America expects IPOs in India to pick up within six months
Sebi keeps Digit Insurance's IPO in 'abeyance'; no explanation on action
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Markets extend fall for seventh session; Sensex ends 188 points lower
S&P affirms Kerala's 'BB-/B' rating, gives outlook stable to state
Business Standard

Retail IPO applications down by over 50% in H1FY23, shows data

Firms raised a total of Rs 36,535 cr in the period, 30.2% less than Rs 52,325 cr last yr

Topics
IPO | Retail investors | Stock Market

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

IPO
Retail investors applied for Rs 23,880 crore worth of shares during the six-month period, or 32 per cent lower than before.

Initial public offerings (IPO) have attracted less retail attention than before amid increased market volatility.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPO

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 21:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.