Retail participation in markets here to stay: BNP Paribas' Amit Shah

AMIT SHAH, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas, in an interview with Puneet Wadhwa, says that BNP is getting incrementally selective among small- and mid-cap stocks, and higher impetus is now being given to quality companies as valuations appear rich.

Edited excerpts: How are the markets reading into the developments in Afghanistan? Are they cognizant of a geopolitical risk over the next few months due to this? We do not see any immediate risk on the Indian markets as a result of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. In the event there is increased geopolitical risk globally, ...