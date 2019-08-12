- Oil prices drop as US-China trade war concerns hit demand outlook
- Commodity picks: 12 August, 2019
- Street signs: Rains boost FMCG stocks, wealthy investors shun NCDs and more
- From HDFC Bank to L&T, most Nifty stocks deep in the red since the Budget
- Expansions will bump up Dalmia Bharat's volume growth, say analysts
- From Axis Bank to RBL, private banks have their task cut out in FY20
- Macro data, policy cues likely to drive markets in holiday-shortened week
- Sebi plans to ease norms for 'Muni Bonds' to help smart cities raise funds
- FPIs remain in sell-off mode, pull out Rs 9,197 cr in August so far
- Interoperability delays release of market data by stock exchanges
RIL 42nd AGM: Catch all the live updates here
Shareholders and analysts expect the Mukesh Ambani-led company to commercially launch broadband service Jio GigaFiber in Reliance Industries' annual general meeting today.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Reliance Industries (RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, is likely to announce a slew of new product launches in the telecom segment at its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), that starts today at 11 am. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is expected to formally launch broadband service Jio GigaFiber today.
Announced at its last AGM, the service was initially touted to launch in 1,100 cities simultaneously. The company also claimed that the service would offer internet speed of up to one gigabyte per second (Gbps) and support additional services such as television, landline, smart home automation, etc. That apart, RIL is also expected to launch JioPhone 3, the successor to Reliance JioPhone 2, with better specifications and features.
Besides, market participants will keenly await RIL's strategy and plans to tackle its growing debt, which led the foreign brokerage firm Credit Suisse to downgrade the stock recently.
At the bourses, RIL has underperformed the market in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 by falling 8 per cent as compared to ariund 2 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. On the financial front, the company had posted a 6.8 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 10,104 crore for the June quarter on the back of a record 22 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 1.72 trillion. Consolidated debt as of June 2019 was at Rs 2.88 trillion compared to Rs 2.87 trillion as of March 2019. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates of the 42nd AGM
