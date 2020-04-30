RIL consolidated Q4 PAT at 6,348 crore; announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue

Reliance Industries on Thursday posted a 38.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,348 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It had posted profit of Rs 10,362 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 139,283 crore, down 2.30 per cent from Rs 142,565 crore in the year-ago period.



Further, the company also announced that the board has considered and approved the issuance of equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Company on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be notified later), of an issue size of Rs.53,125 crore.



The Board also approved the following terms of the Issue: