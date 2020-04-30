RIL consolidated Q4 PAT at 6,348 crore; announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue

-
Reliance Industries on Thursday posted a 38.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,348 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It had posted profit of Rs 10,362 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 139,283 crore, down 2.30 per cent from Rs 142,565 crore in the year-ago period.
Further, the company also announced that the board has considered and approved the issuance of equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Company on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be notified later), of an issue size of Rs.53,125 crore.
The Board also approved the following terms of the Issue:
- Rights Issue Price: Rs. 1,257 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,247 per equity share).
- Terms of payment of Issue Price: 25% on application and balance in one or more calls as may be decided by the Board / Committee of the Board from time to time
- Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 equity share for every 15 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.
