RIL soars 3% as KKR to pick 1.28% stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 5,550 cr

-
ALSO READ
RIL gains 1% as Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail
In Jio's 5th big deal in a month, KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr
RIL gains 1% as KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr in Jio Platforms
Reliance Industries hits record high; m-cap crosses Rs 15 trillion mark
RIL dips 3% post Q4 nos; Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,656 cr in Jio Platforms
-
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged 3 per cent to Rs 2,276.50 on the BSE in the early morning deal on Wednesday after the company announced that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) for 1.28 per cent equity share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,368.80 on September 16, 2020.
KKR's investment marks second investment by the investment firm in a Reliance subsidiary, following Rs 11,367 crore-investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year. KKR's investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 trillion.
"KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses," Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL said in a statement. READ HERE
Earlier this month, Silver Lake had announced to invest Rs 7,500 crore into RRVL. These investments come on the back of the company announcing the acquisition of the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group on a slump sale basis.
Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RIL, operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its around 12,000 stores nationwide. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 162,936 crore ($ 21.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 5,448 crore ($ 726.4 million) for the year ended March 31, 2020.
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking expects the company to attract further investments in the retail business from other investors which will help consolidate its dominant position in the retail business. The brokerage firm remains positive on RIL and expects that the digital and the retail business to be the future growth drivers for the company. "Further investments in the retail business and scaling up of Jio Mart business will be key triggers for the company in the near future. Listing of the digital and retail business over the next few years would also lead to significant value unlocking for shareholders in the long run," the brokerage said.
In another development, Reliance Jio, India's largest mobile service provider, on Tuesday announced a range of postpaid plans, including many firsts such as in-flight mobile connectivity, to make a dent in its rivals' businesses. Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of RIL which houses telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm.. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU