RIL, HUL, Tech Mahindra: Here's how to trade these stocks post Q4 results

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Tech Mahindra were trading in the negative territory on Monday post their March quarter results announcements, with Tech Mahindra taking the biggest knock.

The information technology (IT) services company on Thursday missed the profit estimates for Q4FY20 on higher employee costs and a one-time impairment charge even as the company said it was expecting a recovery in demand in the medium term. On the other hand, HUL's volume decline was a big disappointment while RIL's results received mixed reviews ...