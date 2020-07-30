RIL posts 31 % YoY rise in Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 13,233 crore

(RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, on Thursday reported a 30.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 13,233 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q1FY21) - the period that witnessed major economic dislocations due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. The company had logged a profit of Rs 10,104 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 91,238 crore, down 43.8 per cent from the June 2019 quarter.

In a Bloomberg poll, 10 analysts had estimated RIL's net profit to come in at Rs 7,119 crore while 11 analysts estimated revenue to come in at Rs 1 trillion.

CLICK HERE TO READ ANALYSTS' EXPECTATIONS



The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 21,585 crore.





Gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter under review came in at $6.3 a barrel. Analysts, on average, had estimated GRM to come in at $6.5-9.0 a barrel. “ is expected to report GRM of $9 per barrel, helped by inventory gain and discounts offered to Indian refiners at the beginning of the quarter,” analysts with Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) had said.

The company's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,520 crore, up 182.8 per cent per cent YoY while revenue frm operations came in at Rs 16,557 crore, up 33.7 per cent YoY. Total Customer base as on 30th June 2020 of 398.3 million and average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter came in at Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended at Rs 2,108.65 apiece on the BSE, up 0.61 per cent.