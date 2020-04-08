JUST IN
Business Standard

RIL to Hindustan Unilever, stocks that drove Nifty off coronavirus lows

Barring three stocks - Eicher Motors, Shree Cement and Bajaj Finance - all the Nifty components have gained during this two-week period

Samie Modak 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
Among the biggest contributor to the Nifty spurt from the March 23 low is Reliance Industries

The markets have rebounded nearly 15 per cent from their coronavirus lows logged on March 23, when the Nifty had posted its biggest single-day loss to end at a four-year low of 7,610. The index jumped 9 per cent jump on Tuesday to end at 8,792, gain of 1,182 points in two weeks.

Barring three stocks — Eicher Motors, Shree Cement and Bajaj Finance — all the Nifty components have gained during this two-week period. However, the share prices of only 23 Nifty companies have bettered the benchmark.

chart

Further, only eight stocks have accounted for nearly two-thirds of the gains. Among the biggest contributor to the Nifty spurt from the March 23 low is Reliance Industries.

Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm has been the biggest gainer and also the largest contributor to the index gains. It has rallied 36 per cent and have accounted for 21 per cent of the Nifty’s 1,182-point gain.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever have been the next largest contributors, even though aren’t the biggest gainers. The notable laggards are automobile, NBFC and metal stocks.

First Published: Wed, April 08 2020. 01:45 IST

