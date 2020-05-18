RIL gains 1% on General Atlantic deal; rights issue to open on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
RIL fixes May 14 as record date for rights issue. Should you subscribe?
RIL nears record high ahead of rights issue, zooms 84% from March low
Market experts back RIL's rights issue, ask shareholder to participate
Reliance Industries may rewrite recent history of rights issues: Here's how
RIL aims to raise Rs 53,125 crore through India's biggest rights issue
-
This is the fourth such stake sale within a month and it values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.91 trillion on an equity basis and Rs 5.16 trillion on an enterprise-value basis. So far, RIL has raised Rs 67,194.75 crore by selling 14.8 per cent in Jio.
Alongside the Jio stake sale, RIL is hoping to raise Rs 53,125 crore in the country’s biggest-ever rights issue. As of March 2020, RIL’s gross debt stood at Rs 3.36 trillion and net debt stood at Rs 1.61 trillion. These deleveraging initiatives, along with the proposed stake sale to Saudi oil giant Aramco, will help the company become net debt-free by March 2021.
With the aggressive fund raise, analysts at BOB Capital Markets believe RIL has enough ammunition to target a major inorganic move that taps into the massive valuation discounts on offer during the ongoing global economic freeze.
Meanwhile, the Rs 53,125 crore rights issue of RIL will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 20, and closes on June 3, the company said in a regulatory filing. This is the first rights issue by RIL in nearly three decades. It will be priced at Rs 1,257 a share, with a share ratio of 1:15. The stock already traded ex-rights issue on May 13.
The payment terms will be 25 per cent on application and balance in one or more calls. On application, the shareholders will pay Rs 2.50 on face value and Rs 311.75 on premium, totaling to Rs 314.25 per rights equity share. The remaining Rs 942.75 will be payable in one or more subsequent calls as determined by the board of directors from time to time.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU