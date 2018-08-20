RIL, YES Bank, HUL, M&M, Bata India hit new highs

Shares of (RIL), YES Bank, (M&M) and (HUL) from the S&P BSE Sensex hit a new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade after the benchmark index gain 1% on Monday.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Page Industries and Godrej Consumer Products from the consumption sector and L&T Infotech and L&T Technology Services from the L&T Group stocks hit their respective record highs today.

3M India, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Indiabulls Ventures, Infibeam Avenues, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zensar Technologies were total 17 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index too hit new highs.

Zensar Technologies has rallied 7% to Rs 1,475 in intra-day trade on the BSE. In past three trading session, the stock of RPG Group IT company surged 17% after it reported a stellar industry- leading Y-on-Y revenue growth of 18.1% in the first quarter of the fiscal year (Q1FY19). Zensar Technologies fixed September 10, 2018 as record date for 1:5 stock split (Rs 10 to Rs 2 paid up) to make shares more affordable to small shareholders and to increase liquidity.

Infibeam Avenues too soared 7% to Rs 215 in intra-day deal after the company reported a strong 27% Y-on-Y revenue growth of Rs 913 million in Q1FY19 led by higher transaction volume. The healthy revenue growth was on account of growth in web-services, which includes the core Ecommerce and payments solutions businesses.

The company posted net loss of Rs 139 million mainly due to onetime charge of impairment on investments, provisions, and zero merchant charges on debit card transactions up to Rs 2000 per government mandate where reimbursement amount is not confirmed, it added.