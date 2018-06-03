Rising probability of global risk-off biggest threat to markets: Khemani

Rising oil prices have kept markets nervous over the past few sessions. Vikas Khemani, president and chief executive officer at Edelweiss Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa that despite the risks, he remains bullish on India’s prospects of being the story of the decade and the opportunity it offers to create significant wealth.

Edited excerpts: Earlier this year, you were expecting 10 – 15 per cent return from the markets in CY2018. Is there any change to the estimates? I have maintained that 2018 will be a year of micro improvements and macro risks. This is playing out ...