Risk-reward turns favourable for CIL; good dividend yield comes as a boost

The Coal India stock has corrected 16 per cent from its February high on concerns of stake sale by the government. While the sale overhang may persist, it is also providing an opportunity to investors.

The correction has made the stock valuation inexpensive while the earnings outlook remains intact, which is why many analysts find the company's stock risk attractive. On the earnings front, healthy growth in volumes and price hikes are lending confidence. Although sales volumes of 153 million tonnes (MT) for June quarter may be short of the company's own target, it is still ...