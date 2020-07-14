Rossari Biotech receives three times the demand of shares on offer in IPO

Rossari Biotech has received three times the demand of shares on offer in its ’s initial public offering (IPO), which closes on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the IPO garnered bids for 24.3 million shares as against 8.17 million available.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 423 to Rs 425 per share. At the top-end, the IPO size works out to nearly Rs 500 crore and implies a post-IPO market cap of Rs 2,207 crore.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the investment banks handling the issue.

Rossari Biotech manufactures chemicals used in the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries. Through the IPO, Rossari is looking to raise another Rs 50 crore in fresh capital and the rest is secondary share sale by promoters.