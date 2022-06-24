Route Mobile rebounds 23% from 18-month low as board mulls buyback plan

-
ALSO READ
TCS' Rs 18,000-crore buyback opens today; should investors tender shares?
TCS' Rs 18,000 cr share buyback subscribed 4.5 times a day before close
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
Bajaj Auto gains 2% in a weak market as board to mull buyback on June 14
Ajanta Pharma gains 5% on share buyback plan, board to meet on Dec 28
-
Shares of Route Mobile jumped 9 per cent to Rs 1,287 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade, surging 18 per cent in the past two trading days, after the company announced buyback plan.
The stock of other telecom services provider has rebound 23 per cent from its 18-month low of Rs 1,052.60, touched on Thursday, June 23, in the intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.92 per cent at 52,747 points at 09:30 AM.
"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company," Route Mobile said in an exchange filing on Thursday after market hours.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better price to earnings (P/E) multiple.
Between May 17 and June 22, the stock slipped 27 per cent after the company reported a weak operational performance for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22). The stock hit its lowest level since December 2021. The market price of the company more-than-halved or tanked 56 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 2,388 touched on October 12, 2021.
Route Mobile had made a stock market debut on September 21, 2020. The company had raised Rs 600 crore through initial public offering (IPO), issued shares at price of Rs 350 per share.
The company is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The company's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU