7 Adani group stocks hit lower circuit; Adani Ent tanks 55% in 3 days
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Rs 20-trn agri credit outlay to boost tractor manufacturers, PSBs: Analysts

However, fertiliser stocks may not see another upsurge as they have have more-than-doubled in the last six months, they said

Topics
agriculture economy | Agriculture credit | Tractors sales

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

farmers, agriculture, economy, farming

The Rs 20-trillion agricultural credit support to the farm sector, proposed in the Union Budget 2023-24, is expected to generate long-term benefits for farm-linked credit financiers and tractor manufacturers in the long-term, analysts said. However, fertiliser players could see limited upside, they added.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:13 IST

