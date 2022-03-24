Ruchi Soya FPO subscribed 12% on Day 1

-
ALSO READ
Ruchi Soya Industries' FPO sees strong demand from anchor investors
Ruchi Soya spurts 20%, hits upper limit on Rs 4,300 crore FPO announcement
Ruchi Soya allots shares worth Rs 1,290 cr to anchor investors ahead of FPO
Sebi warns Baba Ramdev for making dubious claims ahead of Ruchi Soya FPO
Ruchi Soya zooms 42% in two days on Rs 4,300 cr follow-on public offer plan
-
Ruchi Soya Industries follow-on public offering (FPO) garnered 12 per cent subscription on Thursday, the first day of the share sale.
Bulk of the bids so far have come from retail investors and employees with the respective portions getting subscribed 21 per cent and 1.8 times.
On Wednesday, Ruchi Soya allotted shares worth Rs 1,290 crore to anchor investors at Rs 650 apiece–the top-end of the price band. The lower-end of the price band is Rs 615 per share. Shares of Ruchi Soya on Thursday finished at Rs 873.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU