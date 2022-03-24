Ruchi Soya FPO subscribed 12% on Day 1

follow-on public offering (FPO) garnered 12 per cent subscription on Thursday, the first day of the share sale.

Bulk of the bids so far have come from retail and employees with the respective portions getting subscribed 21 per cent and 1.8 times.

On Wednesday, Ruchi Soya allotted shares worth Rs 1,290 crore to anchor at Rs 650 apiece–the top-end of the price band. The lower-end of the price band is Rs 615 per share. Shares of Ruchi Soya on Thursday finished at Rs 873.