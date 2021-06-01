Rupa & Company surges 20%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4 show

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
India's female innerwear market to double to $11 bn by 2025: RedSeer
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Indigo Paints, Eicher Motors, HDFC, Coal India, PVR
-
Shares of Rupa & Company surged nearly 20 per cent to Rs 474.75 on the BSE, also its 52-week high level, in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21).
The apparel manufacturer returned to the black in the fourth quarter of FY21 as it posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.96 crore compared with a loss of Rs 4.28 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
The company's revenue from operations jumped 153 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 453.99 crore from Rs 179.30 crore posted in the same quarter year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure grew 31.3 per cent.
The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) soared 1,050 per cent to 90.6 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 7.9 crore posted in Q4FY20. The EBITDA margins came in at 20 per cent during the quarter under review. The figure stood at 4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Board of Directors also recommended a total Dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2021.
For the full financial year 2021, the company logged its highest-ever revenues and profits at Rs 1,312.7 crore and Rs 175.3 crore, respectively.
Commenting on the March quarter performance, Dinesh Kumar Lodha, CEO said, "Despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, Rupa & Company recorded its highest-ever revenues and profits in FY2021. This was possible due to increased sales volumes, changes in product mix, improved operating efficiencies and cost reduction strategies."
The company's focus is to increase share in premium and super-premium category, improve focus on women, casual, and thermal wear, and foray into newer markets with higher penetration in the existing markets, Lodha said in a post result presentation.
He cautioned against the disruptions arising from the second Covid-19 wave amid restrictions imposed by states but said that he expects business to start gaining traction in June 2021 and log higher than industry growth for the coming year.
At around 10.20 am, the scrip had pared some gains and was trading 14 per cent higher at Rs 452 on the BSE as against a fall of 0.16 per cent in the BSE barometer Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU