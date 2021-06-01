Rupa & Company surges 20%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4 show

Shares of surged nearly 20 per cent to Rs 474.75 on the BSE, also its 52-week high level, in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21).

The apparel manufacturer returned to the black in the fourth quarter of FY21 as it posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.96 crore compared with a loss of Rs 4.28 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 153 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 453.99 crore from Rs 179.30 crore posted in the same quarter year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure grew 31.3 per cent.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) soared 1,050 per cent to 90.6 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 7.9 crore posted in Q4FY20. The EBITDA margins came in at 20 per cent during the quarter under review. The figure stood at 4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Board of Directors also recommended a total Dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2021.

For the full financial year 2021, the company logged its highest-ever revenues and profits at Rs 1,312.7 crore and Rs 175.3 crore, respectively.

Commenting on the March quarter performance, Dinesh Kumar Lodha, CEO said, "Despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, recorded its highest-ever revenues and profits in FY2021. This was possible due to increased sales volumes, changes in product mix, improved operating efficiencies and cost reduction strategies."

The company's focus is to increase share in premium and super-premium category, improve focus on women, casual, and thermal wear, and foray into newer with higher penetration in the existing markets, Lodha said in a post result presentation.

He cautioned against the disruptions arising from the second Covid-19 wave amid restrictions imposed by states but said that he expects business to start gaining traction in June 2021 and log higher than industry growth for the coming year.

At around 10.20 am, the scrip had pared some gains and was trading 14 per cent higher at Rs 452 on the BSE as against a fall of 0.16 per cent in the BSE barometer Sensex.