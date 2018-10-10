Rupee, firm demand to keep domestic iron ore prices elevated in near-term

The and strong demand from end-use industries will keep domestic elevated in the near-term, bucking the sobering trend in international ore prices.

A report by ratings agency says inside the country have been shored up by robust growth in domestic demand and elevated prices of pellets, an intermediate product. Over the past six years, benchmark prices of 62 per cent iron ore fines have remained range bound at $65-70 per tonne. But domestic prices have bucked the falling trend in international and have spiked 40-45 per cent year-on-year.

Due to this phenomena, the spread between landed prices and domestic prices of iron ore has reduced. Presently, the 62 per cent grade iron ore trades at 16 per cent discount to the landed price, compared with 45 per cent discount in FY17 and 31 per cent in FY18.

An international report on performance of commodities by Natixix predicts tumbling to an average of $58 per tonne and remaining flat through 2020 at an average of $56. "This is mainly demand driven as we see steel intensive activity slowing in China, leading to peak steel demand in the near future. China already has a large stock of iron ore and steel to absorb capping regional price," the report explained.





The price outlook in the domestic market is the antithesis of global forecasts.

Rahul Prithiani, director, Research, said, "Domestic iron ore prices will stay elevated in the near-term, led by opportunities linked to healthy demand growth, weak currency, and rising pellet prices. However, prices will potentially correct by seven-nine per cent next financial year, led by domestic supply surplus as merchant producers capitalise on peak production capacity before the leases expire."

Currency erosion in the past few months has contributed to bolstering prices. While global prices of 62 Fe grade ore have declined by 15-17 per cent between January and August this year, landed costs have declined marginally by three to five per cent only. This has a bearing on 73 per cent of India's crude steel capacity and 62 per cent of crude steel production that is entirely dependent on merchant iron ore procurement.



According to the CRSIL report, the impact would be higher for induction furnace and electric arc furnace producers whose cost of production rose 11-13 per cent during the first half of FY19, compared with four to six per cent for blast furnace or basic oxygen furnace producers (cost rise only attributable to the rise in iron ore prices). However, steel prices saw a bigger increase (15 per cent rise in long steel prices) over this period, riding on healthy growth in domestic demand, and this has helped offset any impact on profitability.

High volatility in domestic iron ore prices, coupled with uncertainty around the iron ore regulatory structure, has led to large steelmakers bidding aggressively in recent iron ore auctions.





"Of the 17 iron ore blocks auctioned as of August 2018, 14 have been awarded to steel makers for captive usage. Once these mines ramp up, by FY21, 35-40 per cent of crude steel capacity will be self-reliant, compared with 27 per cent now. The share of captive consumption is expected to rise further with a number of iron ore leases expiring by 2020," said Prasad Koparkar, senior director, Research.