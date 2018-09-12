Rupee keeps on sliding: Why should we bother about REER and NEER?

Why should we bother about ‘REER’ and ‘NEER’? The nominal effective exchange rate or NEER is an index of the weighted average of the exchange rates of a basket or group of countries.

The US dollar versus Indian rupee numbers quoted regularly reflect the value of the rupee against the US dollar, and not against other currencies with which India has significant trading links. Over a period of time, the other currencies might also have depreciated against the dollar, with the result that the relative value of the rupee is very different against these currencies. ...